Now, fly to Doha, Mumbai from Calicut airport in IndiGo, Jet Airways

IndiGo and have introduced additional flights to Doha and on a daily basis from Calicut International airport.



According to a release from the Director of Calicut Airport today, IndiGo Airlines' flight would leave Calicut at 12.10 hrs to Doha while it would arrive at Calicut 10.35 hrs in the return direction each day. The new services were introduced from July 20.



Similarly, has introduced additional domestic flights to with effect from July 15. It would arrive in Calicut from at 12.10 hrs daily and in the return direction, leave Calicut at 13.50 hrs on all days, except Tuesday.On Tuesdays, the service would be operated at 14.30 hrs, it said.Presently, Calicut is connected with destinations including Bengaluru, Chennai, Kochi, Mumbai, Thiruvananthapuram and via in the country.The international destinations it connects include Abu Dhabi,B ahrain, Dammam, Doha, Dubai, Kuwait, Muscat, Sharjah, Salalah, Al Ain and Riyadh, the release added.