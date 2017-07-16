Now, get live alerts on your activities through ZineOne

You need a bank loan. It’s the last day to fill the online application. You started the process but doing an errand diverts your attention. You have missed the last chance to get that loan at the best interest rate. Now, imagine getting a push-notification, reminding you of your pending work and redirecting you to the same page where you left off. That’s ZineOne for you. The digital interaction hub’s co-founder and chief executive officer, Debjani Deb, takes a leaf out of 2001: A Space Odyssey, a 1960s novel, where HAL 9000 was a sentient computer that ...