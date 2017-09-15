Now, get your BookMyShow ticket confirmation on WhatsApp

JUST IN
Here comes the other Son for India's start-ups
IANS  |  New Delhi 

Online entertainment ticketing platform BookMyShow on Thursday joined hands with the WhatsApp business pilot programme. As part of this test, the ticket booking platform has made WhatsApp a default ticket confirmation channel for all its users.

According to BookMyShow, the company is the first Indian online ticketing brand to integrate with WhatsApp for Business.

"WhatsApp has definitely become a preferred mode of communication for millions of people in our country and we could identify tremendous value in making it a default ticket confirmation channel," said Ravdeep Chawla, Head of Product, BookMyShow, in a statement.

The feature has been rolled out and the company aims to cover its entire user base in the next few weeks.

Users who book tickets on BookMyShow would now receive a message on WhatsApp with the confirmation text or an M-ticket (mobile ticket) QR Code along with an email.

BookMyShow had recently introduced "plan-it" -- an in-app messaging feature for friends and families to interact with each other in real-time along with booking movie tickets within the chat window.
First Published: Fri, September 15 2017. 10:00 IST

