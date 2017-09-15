Now, get your BookMyShow ticket confirmation on WhatsApp

Online entertainment ticketing platform on Thursday joined hands with the business pilot programme. As part of this test, the ticket booking platform has made a default ticket confirmation channel for all its users.

According to BookMyShow, the company is the first Indian online ticketing brand to integrate with for Business.

" has definitely become a preferred mode of communication for millions of people in our country and we could identify tremendous value in making it a default ticket confirmation channel," said Ravdeep Chawla, Head of Product, BookMyShow, in a statement.

The feature has been rolled out and the company aims to cover its entire user base in the next few weeks.

Users who book tickets on would now receive a message on with the confirmation text or an M-ticket (mobile ticket) QR Code along with an email.

had recently introduced "plan-it" -- an in-app messaging feature for friends and families to interact with each other in real-time along with booking movie tickets within the chat window.