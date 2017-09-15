Now, get your BookMyShow ticket confirmation on WhatsApp

-
-
Online entertainment ticketing platform BookMyShow on Thursday joined hands with the WhatsApp business pilot programme. As part of this test, the ticket booking platform has made WhatsApp a default ticket confirmation channel for all its users.
According to BookMyShow, the company is the first Indian online ticketing brand to integrate with WhatsApp for Business.
"WhatsApp has definitely become a preferred mode of communication for millions of people in our country and we could identify tremendous value in making it a default ticket confirmation channel," said Ravdeep Chawla, Head of Product, BookMyShow, in a statement.
The feature has been rolled out and the company aims to cover its entire user base in the next few weeks.
Users who book tickets on BookMyShow would now receive a message on WhatsApp with the confirmation text or an M-ticket (mobile ticket) QR Code along with an email.
BookMyShow had recently introduced "plan-it" -- an in-app messaging feature for friends and families to interact with each other in real-time along with booking movie tickets within the chat window.
