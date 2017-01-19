Now, Google acquires Twitter's mobile app developer platform Fabric

In a bid to help developers build better apps and grow their business, has acquired Twitter's mobile platform Fabric.

launched as a modular SDK in 2014 to allow developers improve their apps, and it now serves apps reaching 2.5 billion users built by 580,000 developers.

will join Google's Developer Product Group working with Firebase team.

"The integration of is part of our larger, long-term effort of delivering a comprehensive suite of features for iOS, Android and mobile web app development," said Francis Ma, Firebase Product Manager, Google, in a blog post on Wednesday.

Ma believes that Crashlytics will become the main crash reporting offering for Firebase and will augment the work that they have already done in this area.

While was built on the foundation of Crashlytics, the team leveraged its success to launch a broad set of important tools, including Answers and Fastlane.

"When the acquisition is complete, will begin providing Fabric, Crashlytics, Answers, and associated beta products," added Rich Paret, Vice President of Engineering and General Manager of Fabric.

During the transition period, Digits, the SMS authentication services, will be maintained by Twitter.

