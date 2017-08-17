Now, HDFC Bank cuts savings rate to 3.5% for deposits less than Rs 50 lakh

HDFC Bank is expanding its wholesale loan book at a time when large banks are reducing their corporate lending Photo: Reuters

has cut the interest rate by 50 basis points (half a per cent) to 3.5 percent on savings bank for balances upto Rs 50 lakh.

A revision in savings bank interest rate is effective August 19, 2017, said in a statement.

Post revision, customers maintaining savings bank account balance of Rs 50 lakh and above will continue to earn interest at four per annum.

The revised rates will be applicable to both Resident and Non-resident customers.

Another private bank Yes Bank cut saving bank interest rate by 100 basis points (one per cent) to five per cent for balance less than Rs one lakh.