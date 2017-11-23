JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Electric vehicle sales: Only 5 states excel, Gujarat tops with 4,330 units
Business Standard

Now in Mumbai, pay your traffic challans digitally

City residents can use MobiKwik's online platform to make digital payments to this end

ANI  |  New Delhi 

MobiKwik

MobiKwik has joined hands with Mumbai police and announced the launch of its digital payments option of paying traffic challans using the online platform.

"Residents of Mumbai can pay traffic challans directly from the MobiKwik application, securely and within seconds," Indian mobile wallet major Mobikwik said in a statement.

Once the challan is generated, the user can log into their MobiKwik account and enter the challan number and pay, it said.

Mumbai traffic police does approximately 25 lakh challans monthly, the company added.

"The Mumbai Traffic Police has put in several technological interventions, one of which is the e-challan project to ease the lives of daily commuters. We are pleased to include MobiKwik as our digital partner in facilitating quick and easy payment of the compounding fine amount," Amitesh Kumar, Joint Commissioner of Mumbai Traffic Police said.

This feature is now available only for the residents of Mumbai but there are plans to expand it to other cities as well.

"We are honoured to partner with Mumbai traffic police and save them hours of manpower that are required to manage challans manually, every day," said co-founder MobiKwik, Upasana Taku.
First Published: Thu, November 23 2017. 23:22 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements