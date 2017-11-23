Now in Mumbai, pay your traffic challans digitally

MobiKwik
has joined hands with Mumbai
police and announced the launch of its digital payments option of paying traffic challans
using the online platform.
Once the challan is generated, the user can log into their MobiKwik
account and enter the challan number and pay, it said.
Mumbai
traffic police does approximately 25 lakh challans monthly, the company added.
"The Mumbai
Traffic Police has put in several technological interventions, one of which is the e-challan
project to ease the lives of daily commuters. We are pleased to include MobiKwik
as our digital partner in facilitating quick and easy payment of the compounding fine amount," Amitesh Kumar, Joint Commissioner of Mumbai
Traffic Police said.
This feature is now available only for the residents of Mumbai
but there are plans to expand it to other cities as well.
"We are honoured to partner with Mumbai
traffic police and save them hours of manpower that are required to manage challans manually, every day," said co-founder MobiKwik, Upasana Taku.
