Now on-line tracking of burger delivery at McDonalds

Customers who buy products from sites such as Amazon get to track the status of their orders online. Now, American fast food restaurant chain McDonald's has come up with a revamped McDelivery app, which too enables its customers to do the real-time tracking of the orders placed for burgers and other items on phone.



Also, using the app customers can customise their favorite by adding or removing ingredients in an intuitive way as per their preference, according to the company. The app has enhanced digital payment solutions and FeeCharge e-Wallet for easy cashless transactions. With the order history feature, customers can view their past orders and reorder with a simple click. They can also use the 'Refer-a-friend' feature to get complimentary burgers.

"We launched our in 2014 with the objective of providing consumers their loved food at their fingertips. In fact, our web and mobile platforms contribute over 55 per cent sales of the total McDelivery business for McDonald's (West and South). With the revamped MDS app, we are confident of connecting more than ever with consumers and offering them easy, personalised and truly useful features," Ranjit Paliath, vice-president McDonald's India(West and South) said.