Now pay for Uber rides with JioMoney from February 20

Deal to give boost to cash-free payments across India and provide mobility options to Jio users

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Now pay for Uber rides with JioMoney from February 20

JioMoney, a prepaid payment instrument (PPI) wallet offered by Reliance Payment Solutions, and Uber on Monday announced an agreement that will enable people to pay for their Uber rides using JioMoney.

Uber will gradually roll out the JioMoney payment option for its users across the country, starting February 20.

"JioMoney is an integral part of the Jio ecosystem and is fast emerging as a preferred option for digital transactions due to its ease of use, intuitive interface and growing acceptability. JioMoney's integration with Uber will power the rapid migration of many more Uber transactions to the digital platform," said Anirban S Mukherjee, Business Head, JioMoney, in a statement.

The partnership will give a boost to cash-free payments across the country and provide mobility options to millions of Jio users.

"Through this strategic partnership we are looking to fast forward to digital solutions at scale for the Indian users," added Madhu Kannan, Chief Business Officer, India and Emerging Markets for Uber.

The partnership between Reliance Jio Infocomm (Jio), the world's fastest growing digital services company and Uber is aimed at bringing the benefits of 'Jio Digital Life' ecosystem to their users.

As part of the partnership, Jio and Uber will work together and explore various opportunities to progressively enrich and enhance the 'Digital Life' experience of users through complementary programmes.

