Now pay for Uber rides with JioMoney from February 20

JioMoney, a prepaid payment
instrument (PPI) wallet offered by Reliance Payment
Solutions, and Uber
on Monday announced an agreement that will enable people to pay for their Uber
rides using JioMoney.
Uber
will gradually roll out the JioMoney payment
option for its users across the country, starting February 20.
"JioMoney
is an integral part of the Jio ecosystem and is fast emerging as a preferred option for digital transactions due to its ease of use, intuitive interface and growing acceptability. JioMoney's integration with Uber
will power the rapid migration of many more Uber
transactions to the digital platform," said Anirban S Mukherjee, Business Head, JioMoney, in a statement.
The partnership will give a boost to cash-free payments across the country and provide mobility options to millions of Jio users.
"Through this strategic partnership we are looking to fast forward to digital solutions at scale for the Indian users," added Madhu Kannan, Chief Business Officer, India and Emerging Markets for Uber.
The partnership between Reliance
Jio Infocomm (Jio), the world's fastest growing digital services company and Uber
is aimed at bringing the benefits of 'Jio Digital Life' ecosystem to their users.
As part of the partnership, Jio and Uber
will work together and explore various opportunities to progressively enrich and enhance the 'Digital Life' experience of users through complementary programmes.
