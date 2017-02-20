Now pay for Uber rides with JioMoney from February 20

JioMoney, a prepaid instrument (PPI) wallet offered by Solutions, and on Monday announced an agreement that will enable people to pay for their rides using

will gradually roll out the option for its users across the country, starting February 20.

" is an integral part of the Jio ecosystem and is fast emerging as a preferred option for digital transactions due to its ease of use, intuitive interface and growing acceptability. JioMoney's integration with will power the rapid migration of many more transactions to the digital platform," said Anirban S Mukherjee, Business Head, JioMoney, in a statement.

The partnership will give a boost to cash-free payments across the country and provide mobility options to millions of Jio users.

"Through this strategic partnership we are looking to fast forward to digital solutions at scale for the Indian users," added Madhu Kannan, Chief Business Officer, India and Emerging Markets for

The partnership between Jio Infocomm (Jio), the world's fastest growing digital services company and is aimed at bringing the benefits of 'Jio Digital Life' ecosystem to their users.

As part of the partnership, Jio and will work together and explore various opportunities to progressively enrich and enhance the 'Digital Life' experience of users through complementary programmes.