Now, personalise your music experience with Google's 'New Release Studio'

In a bid to enhance music listeners' experience, has added a new feature to ' Play Music' which would deliver personalised music based on users' preferences.

Called 'New Release Radio,' the feature uses machine learning to select singles and album releases from the past two weeks based on the user's listening history and musical preferences, according to a blog.

Google, in partnership with Samsung, released the update on Samsung and tablets earlier this year through an 'early access programme'.

Based on the positive user-feedback gathered through the programme, has now rolled it out for all on 'Play Music'.

The station -- 'New Release Radio' -- is available to free listeners as well as subscribers globally and will be constantly updated with the latest releases, the company said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)