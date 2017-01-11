Now, play cricket online with tips from Sachin

is hugely popular among Indians and so are the games. What about getting tips from Sachin Tendulkar on your shot selection based on the ball delivery and where the ball pitches while playing the game online? Now you can get that with 'Sachin Saga Warm Up' game launched on Wednesday by Playizzon, the gaming arm of JetSynthesys.

is a 2:2:2 (2 player, 2 over, 2 minute) batting game that can be played in real time with players from across the globe. says the winner of the game with maximum points will be rewarded by Sachin Tendulkar during the launch of Sachin Saga later this year.

The company says that the freemium game targets people belonging to the age group of 8 – 45 years and would be made available in 7 languages. The game is currently launched on the Google Play Store and will soon be available on iOS. It also gives ardent fans of Sachin Tendulkar an opportunity to win some exciting official signed merchandise.

Commenting on the launch of the game, Rajan Navani, Vice Chairman, Managing Director and CEO, said, “We’re truly excited to announce Playizzon’s latest game Sachin Saga Warm Up, which will serve to be a community builder for the blockbuster game Sachin Saga out later this year. We feel the uniqueness of the 2-2-2 concept comes out beautifully through this game in today’s fast paced world when attention span and time are drastically reduced.”

Sharing his thoughts on the game Sachin Tendulkar said, “The Sachin Saga Warm-up will serve as a prequel to “Sachin Saga” where gamers across age groups can play an exciting new format of digitally! I look forward to receiving the feedback as users play each delivery on its merit."