Now, promote your tweets for just $99 a month

If you want your tweets to appear in the timelines of strangers, is offering testing a plan to automatically promote your tweets, for which you will have to pay $99 month.

However, this subscription plan is not offered to all users, but only those invited can avail this option.

In a blog post on Friday, said that instead of creating and optimising separate Ads campaigns yourself, this programme will do the heavy lifting.

"You just need to continue using as you normally do - tweeting updates, links, and that you want a larger audience to see. Then, the promotion of your tweets will be automated," the blog post read.

The plan is aimed at those people or small who want to grow and would rather throw money at the social network.

has added zero users since first quarter, posting $574 million in in the second quarter this year which is a decrease of five per cent YoY (year-on-year).

now has 328 million monthly active users (MAUs) -- the same number it reported in the first quarter of 2017.

Despite stalled user growth, was now exploring new streams and ways of

When it comes to "Promoted" tweets, the number of using for has been on the rise.

Globally, in the first quarter of 2017, streamed more than 800 hours of from content partners across over 450 events, reaching 45 million unique viewers -- an increase of 31 per cent from the fourth quarter of 2016.

According to a report in Engadget, this is a clear experiment to try out a new source of cash flow for Twitter, which saw a drop in this year, making $439 million in second quarter, compared to $535 million in the same period last year.