Company
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Paytm acquires majority stake in Insider.In
Business Standard

Now, Ramdev enters security biz with Parakram Suraksha, hires ex-Army men

Ramdev's FMCG venture, Patanjali, is valued at Rs 25,600 crore

ANI 

Tycoon in saffron
Baba Ramdev displaying Patanjali products. File photo

Patanjali Ayurveda founder and Yoga guru Baba Ramdev on Thursday launched his own security firm titled Parakram Suraksha Pvt Ltd.

Speaking to ANI, Acharya Balakrishna, CEO of Ramdev's Patanjali said, "Security is a very important issue either for a man or a woman. Our aim is to prepare individuals for self and country's security and for this we have formed Parakram. This will help develop military instinct in each and every citizen of the country so as to awaken the spirit and determination for individual and national security."

"Ramdev has hired retired Army and police personnel to train young interested recruits and plan to make a mark in security," Balakrishna added.

Ramdev's Patanjali has made him the 25th richest person in India with Rs 25,600 crore of wealth.

The FMCG venture, Patanjali, which Ramdev had introduced has expanded its market proving a threat to multinational corporations and domestic FMCG giants.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements