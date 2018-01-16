Now, Ramdev's Patanjali products to be available on Flipkart, Amazon, Paytm

Yoga guru Ramdev's Ayurveda has entered into an agreement with e-commerce websites to give a big push to the online sale of its Swadeshi range of Fast-moving Consumer Goods (FMCG).

Ayurveda's products will now be available on online websites, including- PayTM Mall, Big Basket, Flipkart, Grofers, Amazon, netmeds, 1mg, Shopclues, and others.

said the online mechanism aims to provide convenient and efficient option along with the extension of the traditional retail market.

"Utmost care has been taken to ensure (the) Swadeshi movement and it has been ensured that products reach into every home without compromising on policies and business ethics," he said.

Managing Director and CEO of Ayurveda Acharya Balkrishna said the new mechanism would help to reach people who prefer to use online platform for shopping more these days.

"It would reach those who do not have access to the point of purchase and they are looking for alternate mechanism to shop and can get products at home, and provide most efficient and convenient digital shopping experience,"

has created an ecosystem which helps to settle at least a million orders every day.