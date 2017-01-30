Now, share bikes through Uber in Hyderabad

uberMOTO is the bike-sharing product of the cab aggregator

Cab aggregator on Monday commenced operations of uberMOTO, its bike-sharing product in Hyderabad.



The launch of the product was announced at an event held at T-Hub here last month in the presence of Travis Kalanick, Founder and CEO, and K T Rama Rao, Telangana Cabinet Minister for IT, Industries & Commerce.



Driver partners of were taken through a training session on various road safety related topics by representatives from the RTO before the starting their first trip, the company said in a statement.



Kalanick was quoted as saying, "It's (uberMOTO) a quick, easy and affordable way to get around the city. And it's great to be working with a progressive, forward thinking government like Telangana on smart mobility solutions that can help reduce congestion in urban areas."



Rama Rao said, "We recently achieved the top spot in ease of doing business in India which is a testament to our strong belief in making Telangana a start-up leader in India.



" has added another feather in our partnership today by launching to help solve the transportation and congestion problems for people in and I am hopeful that this service will help people in reaching their destination quickly and conveniently."



In addition, and Metro Rail have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to help extend the reach of the metro using uberMOTO, the statement said.



Amit Jain, President of India and South Asia, India, said, The Government of Telangana has once again shown its commitment to embracing technology-enabled solutions. By recognising how we can transform urban mobility options in our cities through progressive regulations, Telangana is leading the way in bringing the change that our cities need.

Press Trust of India