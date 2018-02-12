Now, WhatApp lets you send money to bank accounts via UPI: Here's how to do

WhatsApp, the instant messaging app owned by Facebook, is currently rolling out a new update that integrates a digital payments feature based on unified payment interface (UPI). The update is currently available for Apple’s iOS and Google’s Android devices. The update is rolling out in batches, so the payments feature is currently available only for a limited batch of users. However, if you have updated the app and still do not have the payments feature, you can enable it by receiving a WhatsApp message from a user who has received the update and has the payments feature activated. As the payments feature is based on UPI, it checks the mobile number registered on WhatsApp and bank accounts linked with that number to facilitate a bank account linking process. It is important to note that the payments feature can be activated only from the mobile number that is linked with a bank account. Once the feature is activated, the instant messenger allows transfers of payments to individuals via direct message. The payments feature can also be used in group chats. However, the user would need to identify the individual from the group before processing the payment.

Here is how the payments feature work:

Step 1: Go to settings and find the payments option

Step 2: Enter your bank account details and other required information

Step 3: Read the payments feature terms and conditions and provide your approval

Step 4: Choose the bank account you want to link with instant messenger

Step 5: Verify the details by providing the last six digits of your debit card, along with expiry details

Step 6: Click done and the payments feature is activated

Step 7: To transfer money to an individual, go to chat and select the (+) icon on iOS devices and attachment icon on Android devices to find the payments option

Step 8: Enter the amount you wish to transfer

Step 9: Click send and the amount will be transferred. However, the end user will receive it only if he has the payments feature enabled and the bank account linked with the app. If not, the end user will receive a notification about the transfer with the message to upgrade the app.