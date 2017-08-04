NPCI hits 1 billion transaction mark in July

National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) today said it achieved 1 billion transaction volume in July on the various payments systems it operates.



The transactions pertain to all types of payments handled by from cheque and clearing to IMPS, UPI, BHIM, RuPay, POS, e-commerce and also Aadhaar-based payments. Currently, the operates 12 payment systems.



"It is a great achievement to join the leagues of reputed payment institutions which process billions of transactions every month globally," managing director and CEO A P Hota said in a statement here.He said highest growth has been seen in the mobile payments and Aadhaar-based payments."The next logical target can be a billion transactions a day - may be in three years," Hota said.The started its services in January 2010 with the monthly transaction volume of about 50 million.Over the last 7 years of operations, transaction volumes on the platforms have grown approximately 20 times, the statement said.

