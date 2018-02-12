NPPA cuts stent price again; MNC demand for sub-categories rejected

Exactly one year after lowering the coronary stent price by as much as 85 per cent, the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) has done it again, this time marginally. According to the notification issued by the pricing authority, drug-eluting stents will be priced at Rs 27,890 and bare metal stents at Rs 7,660, excluding the goods and services tax (GST).

The authority has not broadened the categories of coronary stents, though there was industry demand for that. The order mentions only two categories of stents.

In a recent meeting with stakeholders, the NPPA had told multinational stent makes that the regulator would consider sub-categories for drug-eluting stents only if they could prove superiority of their next-generation stents. In fact, the government had set up a committee to assess if sub-categories of drug-eluting stents should be considered by the NPPA.

At several platforms, multinational stentmakers like Abbott, Boston Scientific, and Medtronic had been pushing for better prices for their next-generation stents. But the NPPA has not entertained their request to form categories. In fact, manufacturers including Abbott, Medtronic, and Boston Scientific decided to withdraw their stents after price control, Chinese stentmaker MicroPort entered India with its target-eluting stent after price capping.

While multinational firms have been upset with the way cap was imposed, domestic stent manufacturers felt the price made it unviable for them to sustain. At the time of discussions with the NPPA on revising stent price this year, domestic manufacturers argued for a higher ceiling price.

“The decision is disappointing. It will limit patient choice and the availability of innovative technologies in the market. The only saving grace in the order is the NPPA’s expression that it is open to receiving stakeholder views. Taking that in earnest, we will stay engaged,” said Pavan Choudary, director general, Medical Technology Association of India.