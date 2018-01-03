NPPA fixes retail prices of 14 formulations

The (NPPA) has fixed retail prices of 14 formulations, including those used in treatment of high and high blood pressure.



In a notification, the regulator said the capped retail prices of the 14 formulations are exclusive of the goods and services tax.

The formulations with fixed retail prices include and Chlorthalidone Tablet (Tigatel CH 80) used in treating high blood pressure marketed by Sun Pharma. And Atorvastatin and Clopidogrel capsules used for lowering cholesterol, marketed by and Eris Lifesciences, among others.

asked the manufacturers to furnish quarterly returns regarding production/import and sale of the products.

The authority is mandated to fix/revise the prices of controlled bulk drugs and formulations, and to enforce prices and availability of medicines. It also monitors the prices of decontrolled drugs, to keep these at reasonable levels.

The regulator implements the provisions of the Drugs (Prices Control) Order. And, is entrusted with the task of recovering amounts overcharged by manufacturers for controlled drugs from the consumers.