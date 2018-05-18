NSE gets CFTC approval to sell its products to US-based investors

The (NSE) has received an approval from the US derivatives regulator (CFTC) to sell its products to Going forward, US-based institutional investors will be able to trade in NSE-listed derivatives without any restrictions. The development will boost inflows coming into Indian derivatives from US-based institutions. The approval had been in the pipeline for more than a year now.

The US equity and commodity derivatives are regulated by CFTC and institutional investors based in the US are allowed to invest only in those derivatives that are CFTC-approved.

Until last year, these funds used to take the participatory note (p-note) route to trade in Indian futures, as this did not amount to direct exposure. However, the Indian markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi’s) decision to ban p-note participants from taking unhedged positions in the futures market left these funds without any route to trade in Indian single-stock futures.

Also, investors who wanted an exposure to index futures used off-shore destinations such as the (SGX) to take exposure. Even this avenue has now been closed as Indian stock exchanges have terminated their data-sharing arrangements with foreign bourses.

Indian market participants have been concerned about the export of Indian derivative markets to off-shore destinations. Until the recent snapping of ties with bourses, SGX accounted for more than half of the index derivatives volume.

Market participants say CFTC approval could be a huge advantage for Indian markets, as it would attract more hedge funds. In the past two decades, hedge funds have emerged as a crucial set of investors in developed markets. For instance, the US hedge fund industry held assets worth $3.1 trillion as of January 2017, about one-and-a-half times the total market capitalisation in India.