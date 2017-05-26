NTPC at the forefront of India's role in global energy transition: IEEFA

NTPC, the country's largest thermal power producer, is poised to facilitate India’s drive toward ambitious national targets and is leading the global energy transition, a report said.

"Despite its deep historical connection to coal-fired generation technology, has recently moved to the forefront of India’s energy transition and stands to be the country’s key new energy enabler" said co-author of the report Tim Buckley, director of energy finance studies, Australasia at Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA).

“The role is now playing in transforming the Indian in its ongoing shift away from the increasingly stranded assets of the fossil fuel industry cannot be underestimated,” said Buckley.

With economic growth at 7-8 per cent a year, India is the world’s fastest growing major economy. As a state-owned power utility, NTPC’s priority is to underpin that growth.

While this responsibility has required expansion of coal-fired power generation in the past, this has changed. The year 2017 has already seen several watershed moments that have signaled a new era in India’s sector.

“With the average new in 2017 below NTPC’s coal-fired power tariff for its existing fleet, it is clear that offers a cheaper way to provide power,” said Buckley.

“The ongoing Indian transformation, which can be increasingly spearheaded by NTPC, will have global ramifications not least for the thermal coal sector which faces a technology driven structural decline."

has total installed generation capacity of 51,410 Mw which includes wind and solar capacity of 602 Mw besides hydropower capacity of 800 Mw. Under NTPC's corporate plan, the company was aiming to put up 1,000 Mw of renewable capacity by 2017. If hydropower is included, the target has been surpassed.

“Energy Minister Piyush Goyal’s plan to stop thermal coal imports by the end of this decade is being led by Coal exporters who are looking at India to prop up volumes will be disappointed as China continues to reduce coal consumption," he further said.

“Global capital inflows to India are clear endorsements of this program. NTPC, as well as India itself, stand to gain from an acceleration of its roll-out and further facilitation of the Indian government’s ambitious targets,” concluded Buckley.

Key findings: