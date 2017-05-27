NTPC emerges as key off-taker of private solar power projects

Its role in this area is contributing significantly to historic lows in power tariffs

Its role in this area is contributing significantly to historic lows in power tariffs

The country’s largest power-generating utility, Ltd, is powering the energy transition from coal to solar. Apart from building its own portfolio of renewables, the utility is emerging as the key off-taker of projects by private developers, whose aggressive bids backed by overseas investments have made solar tariff cheaper than coal-fired generation.



NTPC’s role as the key off-taker of is contributing significantly to historic lows in power tariffs. “The record low levelised tariff of Rs 3.15 per unit achieved at the Kadapa solar auction in April 2017 was achieved to a great extent because was the off-taker. As a state-owned entity with a strong balance sheet, is the strongest renewable power off-taker in India, and its de-risking presence is conducive to securing longer-duration loans at the most competitive borrowing rates, which in turn lowers tariffs.



Kadapa was the last of 3 Gw of solar tenders placed by NTPC,” says a report by the US-based Institute for Energy Economics & Financial Analysis (IEEFA).



The report notes that maintained a five-year (2011-12 to 2015-16) average Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) of 24.5 per cent and an average return on equity of 13.4 per cent. The company’s strong balance sheet is in contrast to alternative off-takers such as state distribution companies, meaning that NTPC’s financial de-risking presence helps private achieve their aggressively low tariffs. is aiming to become the off-taker of 15 Gw of renewable generation capacity in addition to its target of installing 10 Gw of its own capacity, the report noted.



“Despite its deep historical connection to coal-fired electricity generation technology, has recently moved to the forefront of India’s energy transition and stands to be the country’s key new energy enabler. stands to gain from an acceleration of its roll-out and further facilitation of the Indian government’s ambitious targets”, said Tim Buckley, lead author of the report and IEEFA’s director of energy finance studies, Australasia.



An spokesperson refused a comment on the findings.



NTPC’s involvement as an off-taker helped Engie’s Indian arm bid Rs 3.15 per unit for the Kadapa solar project in Andhra Pradesh, the lowest levelised tariff yet achieved in India. Another recent announcement also from April 2017, was for a 118 Mw solar project from Azure Power and Hareon Solar- here again, is the off-taker. NTPC’s underwriting of payment for such projects improves bankability, facilitating further renewables tariff reductions as clean generation technology leaves coal-fired power further behind on cost.



Including off-take, is responsible for 3,600 Mw of the current 12,000 Mw of solar capacity in India. Despite its strength in the traditional coal-fired generation, is now rapidly rolling out in-house, utility-scale solar projects, and it is signing power purchase agreements for off-take of from private solar operators. As on May 1, 2017, had a total of 620 Mw of in-house solar capacity. In addition to seven projects with a capacity of 15 Mw each or less, the has a currently installed capacity of 260 Mw, the Rajgarh project has 50 Mw of capacity and the Ananthapuram solar park project has a capacity of 250 Mw.



For the first time in the country in 2016-17, total capacity additions matched thermal capacity additions. The rate of thermal capacity additions declined 50 per cent from the previous fiscal. has 15,000 Mw of coal-fired capacity in development but plans to retire 11,000 Mw of older capacity.

Jayajit Dash