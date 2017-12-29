JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Aarti Industries signs Rs 10k cr multi-yr supply deal with SABIC's US unit
Business Standard

NTPC Group's capacity to cross 51 GW mark with operations of Kudgi project

NTPC and NTPC Group would reach 1,600 MW, 44,492 MW and 51,383 MW, respectively

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Thermal power
Thermal power

State-run power giant NTPC Group's capacity will cross the 51,000-MW mark on Sunday midnight with the beginning of commercial operations of Unit-2 of the Kudgi Super Thermal Project.

"Unit-2 of 800 MW of Kudgi Super Thermal Project, Stage-I (3 X 800 MW) will be declared on commercial operation from midnight on December 31, 2017," the NTPC Ltd said in a BSE filing on Friday.


With this, the commercial capacity of Kudgi Super Thermal Power Project, NTPC and NTPC Group would reach 1,600 MW, 44,492 MW and 51,383 MW, respectively.

In a separate BSE filing, NTPC Ltd said its board of directors in its meeting held today designated Sudhir Arya, Executive Director (Finance), as the Chief Financial Officer of the company with immediate effect.

Arya, 58, has over three decades of experience in corporate finance and other related functions in various units of the NTPC.

First Published: Fri, December 29 2017. 22:01 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Advertisements