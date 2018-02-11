NTPC may borrow Rs 160 billion in FY18 to add 6,900 Mw capacity by Mar 2019

State-run power giant NTPC may borrow about Rs 160 billion next financial year for adding 6,900 MW of fresh electricity generation capacity by March 2019. "The corporation may hit the bonds or debt market to borrow about Rs 160 billion during the next financial year for financing the ongoing projects," a source said. "NTPC is currently working on adding 21,000 MW capacities and projects are at different stage of execution... by March 2019 it plans to add about 6,900 MW. "The company is comfortably placed and has enough leveraging potential. It will continue to fund the projects at debt to equity ratio of 70:30," the source added. NTPC has planned capital expenditure of Rs 230 billion for 2018-19, which includes both debt and equity, essentially for capacity addition through the greenfield route. However, this capital expenditure does not include the investment that may be required for other projects that the company is looking to acquire either from state utilities or stressed assets, tenders for which have been floated. This fiscal, NTPC's capital expenditure is Rs 280 billion.

Last fiscal, the capex was Rs 300 billion. The company is counting on potential growth of power demand in the coming days with the government's focus on higher economic growth of around 8 per cent. NTPC intends to have the largest share of new capacities. On capacity addition through the non-fossil fuel route, the source said NTPC will have the largest share of renewable capacities along with conventional ones. NTPC is ramping up the share of renewables, especially solar, in its energy mix. Currently, renewables account for roughly 2 per cent of its total energy portfolio. NTPC plans to improve this scenario and has therefore set a renewables target of 32 GW by 2032. In fact, the company is also adding capacities by way of its joint ventures and the same have not been included in the capex plans.