NTPC offer for sale: An opportunity for long-term investors

The offer for sale (OFS) of up to 10 per cent stake in NTPC by the government, started on Tuesday, was bound to impact the company's share price. At Rs 168 a share, the offer is at a three per cent discount to NTPC’s closing price on Monday. Also, the offer size at Rs 14,000 crore (10 per cent equity, including the green-shoe option) is big enough and should increase supply at the counter. On Tuesday, the stock closed down 2.8 per cent, at Rs 168.50. While subscription for institutional investors started on Tuesday, retail investors can bid on Wednesday. Retail ...