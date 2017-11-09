NTPC offers fee-based operator model for stressed power plants

State-run power producer NTPC Ltd has altered its original plan of taking over power in the and now plans to offer fee-based management services, a top official of the company has said.

"For the power that are still under implementation, NTPC intends to assist the banks in completing construction of these projects, achieve commercial operations and maintain generation, NTPC Director, Finance, K Biswal said.

"We have informed the banks about our plan for fee-based lending of our expertise but they want us to go for takeover. That is not preferred unless the government comes out with some guidelines on such takeover," Biswal said.

Biswal was in the city last evening for a Mining, (MGMI) organised conclave.

NTPC had decided on taking over assets a few years ago. However, it did not make much headway and the company did not acquire any such power units or although several outfits had remained under stress due to financial, power purchase agreement or fuel.

