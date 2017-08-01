NTPC plans to add 20 charging stations for electric vehicles soon

After successfully commissioning two for (EVs) in Delhi, state-run is planning to add 20 more soon.



In June this year, the Maharatna firm entered into the new business segment of setting up for EVs and has installed first such points at its offices in Delhi and Noida.



"We want to expand this business and hope to add at least 20 more locations. We are also in talks with different governments for the same," Chairman and Managing Director told reporters in a select media briefing here today.He said initially the company will set up stations in the area and then spread its business across the country."It is a policy decision to have a major share in the charging station. We are currently working on it," Singh said.He further said the company is planning to add 25,000 MW of by 2025 and has already opened tenders for 10,000 MW of projects."We believe the solar tariff prices are more or less likely to be between Rs 3-3.25 per unit. Solar tariff fell to Rs 2.44 per unit for the 200 MW Bhadla project in Rajasthan, but going forward, we don't expect to see such a drop. Also the implementation of good and services tax will only increase the tariff to some extent," he said.is also exploring the feasibility of cofiring biomass along with coal, Singh said."We have invited bids for identifying vendors for retrofitting biomass cofiring facility in 490 MW thermal plant in Uttar Pradesh. We are working on it," Singh added.In FY17, commissioned around 3000 MW of coal projects and has a total installed capacity of 51,635 MW as on June, 30, out of which 38,755 MW is thermal capacity.