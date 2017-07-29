NTPC Q1 PAT up 12% to Rs 2,618 cr

State-run on Saturday posted a 12 per cent rise in standalone profit after tax at Rs 2,618 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2017, on the back of higher revenues. NTPC’s standalone profit after tax from continuing operations in the year-ago period was Rs 2,338.6 crore, it said in a filing to BSE.



The company also said its board has approved raising up to Rs 15,000 crore through non-convertible debentures.

“The profit after tax for the quarter is Rs 2,618.17 crore as against Rs 2,338.61 crore in Q1 of FY 2016-17, registering an increase of 12 per cent,” said in a statement. Its revenue grew to Rs 20,541.9 crore, over Rs 19,220.8 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

However, the company’s standalone total expenses increased to Rs 17,304.8 crore, over Rs 16,187 crore in the year-ago period. The company’s profit before tax in the April-June quarter increased to Rs 3,465 crore as against Rs 3,036.8 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY17. During first quarter of FY18, Group generated 71.606 billion units (BU) of power as against 71.5 BU generated in the corresponding quarter of FY17, the statement added.

“On standalone basis, Ltd generated 64.411 billion units. For the Q1 FY 2017-18, coal stations achieved PLF of 79.05 per cent as against National PLF of 62.49 per cent,” the statement added.