NTPC Q2 PAT falls 2.3% to Rs 2,439 cr, misses estimates

NTPC Ltd
Profit after tax from continuing operations for the second quarter ended September 30 fell 2.3 per cent to Rs 2,439 crore ($372.71 million) from Rs 2,497 crore a year earlier, the company said in a statement.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of Rs 2,487 crore, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Revenue from its generation segment rose about two per cent to Rs 19,916 crore.
