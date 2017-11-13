NTPC Q2 PAT falls 2.3% to Rs 2,439 cr, misses estimates

Ltd , one of India's biggest power producers, reported a marginal fall in quarterly profit on Monday, missing analysts' estimates.

Profit after tax from continuing operations for the second quarter ended September 30 fell 2.3 per cent to Rs 2,439 crore ($372.71 million) from Rs 2,497 crore a year earlier, the company said in a statement.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of Rs 2,487 crore, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Revenue from its generation segment rose about two per cent to Rs 19,916 crore.