NTPC Q3 net profit falls 4.4% to Rs 23.6 bn, revenue rises to Rs 210 bn

State-owned thermal power major recorded a fall of 4.4 per cent in its net profit to Rs 23.6 billion in the third quarter ended December 31. Total revenue rose to Rs 210 billion during Q3 compared to Rs 196.46 billion in the year-ago period. The board of directors decided to pay interim at the rate of 27.3 per cent (Rs 2.73 per share) on the face value of paid-up shares of Rs 10 each for 2017-18. The date of payment/dispatch of shall be February 15, the company stated. During the April-December period this financial year, the company’s standalone net profit stood at Rs 74.17 billion compared to Rs 73.05 billion a year earlier.

During Q3, NTPC’s power generation increased to 67.782 billion units (BUs) from 61.396 BUs in the year-ago period. The plant load factor, or capacity utilisation, of coal-based units stood at 77.50 per cent against the national average of 59.68 per cent.