NTPC Q4 profit jumps 46% to Rs 26.26 billion, beats estimates

Analysts on average had expected a profit of Rs 26.20 billion

Indian power producer NTPC reported a 46 per cent jump in fourth-quarter profit on Monday, marginally beating analysts' estimates. Profit after tax from continuing operations was Rs 26.26 billion ($389.59 million) in the three months ended March 31, compared with Rs 17.95 billion a year earlier, the state-controlled company said. Analysts on average had expected a profit of Rs 26.20 billion, according to Thomson Reuters data. Revenue from operations grew about 13 per cent to Rs 231 billion.
