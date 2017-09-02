NTPC's power generation increases by 12.55%

State owned thermal power giant, saw its generation surge by 12.55 per cent in August 2017, over same period last year. The total generation for the month was 22.347 billion units as against 19.855 billion units, said in a public statement.

“The plant load factor increased by 5.58 per cent over the corresponding period last year. Project generated electricity at its peak capacity during this period,” it said.

which is expanding presence in the renewable energy segment also had a record solar in same period. The company’s solar stations generated 455 Million Units from 870 MW capacity. This is 3 times higher than last year, said

The company recently hit record 50GW capacity with the commissioning of a 500 MW unit at Unchahar in Uttar Pradesh, taking its total installed capacity to 50,498 MW.

Ranked the world’s third largest power company by coal-based capacity, is ranked second among independent power producers globally by Platts, according to a company release.

contributes nearly 24 per cent of India’s power generation, topping 250 BUs in 2016-17. It has also begun mining coal at Pakri Barwadih in Hazaribagh, commissioned its first high-efficiency 800 MW unit at Kudgi and has steadily added to its renewable energy portfolio. Its first wind power project of 50 MW is coming up in Gujarat

The company has over 21,000 MW of power capacity under implementation, including 4,300 MW being undertaken by joint venture and subsidiary companies, translating into an investment of over Rs 1 lakh crore.