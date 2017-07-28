NTPC signs Rs 6,608 crore loan agreement for 1,320 Mw power project in UP

National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) has formalised a for Rs 6,608 crore to finance capital expenditure of a 1,320 mw being set in Uttar Pradesh.



"Meja Utpadan Nigam Pvt... Signed a for Rs 6,608 crore to finance capital expenditure of the consisting of two units of 660 mw being set at Meja near Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh," said in a statement.



Meja Utpadan Nigam is a 50:50 JV between the country's largest power producer and Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam.Taking advantage of falling interest yields, the deal was finalised between the two during a short span.The proceeds will also be utilised partly to refinance costlier loan from a consortium of banks and financial institutions. To ease future cash flows, the loan offers extended repayment period, the company said.The agreement was executed in the presence of CMD

