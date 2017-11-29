NTPC to buy stressed power units via reverse bidding

NTPC, the largest thermal power generating company in the country, might be the white knight the languishing power sector has been looking for. The state-owned power company has issued a tender to buy stressed units via reverse bidding. Power units on sale will bid for tariffs below NTPC’s rate last year, which was Rs 3.18 per unit.

Officials said the tariff would indicate the cost of the plant at which it is ready to sell-off. “At this capped tariff, the cost turns out to be Rs 3-4 crore per megawatt (Mw). Bidders would quote below it,” said an ...