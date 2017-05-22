Company
Nubia launches selfie-centric N1 Lite for Rs 6,999; all you need to know

The china-based smartphone will go on sale exclusively on Amazon India starting from 22 May at 12 pm

Khalid Anzar  |  New Delhi 

China-based smartphone manufacturer Nubia has launched the entry-level N1 Lite smartphone in India at Rs 6,999. The smartphone went on sale exclusively on Amazon India from 12 noon on May 22.

Being an entry-level budget smartphone, Nubia N1 Lite offers features that might put the competition in dust. The smartphone continues the company legacy by offering spectacular camera features at an affordable price tag.

In terms of specifications, the smartphone sports 8-megapixel (MP) shooter with F2.0 large aperture at the rear. Also, there is a LED flash that helps in capturing detailed pictures during low-light settings. On the front, there is a 5 MP selfie camera assisted with front facing flash that allows natural glowing pictures irrespective of light conditions.

The N1 Lite features 5.5-inch HD screen covered with 2.5D glass. At the rear, the smartphone sports edge arc design that offers a comfortable grip.

The back panel is covered with UV coating that gives a pebble-like fine-sanded feeling, which makes it less slippery.

Nubia is committed tooffer best in class technology across all price points to its customers in India. We are known for our camera technology across the globe and with N1 Lite we are offering category first front soft light flash and fingerprint scanner," Eric Hu, country head, Nubia India said. "The N1 Lite is dependable, tough, good looking and has performance power to be called an ideal companion.”
 

Here is a list of technical specifications of the Nubia N1 Lite smartphone:
 
Basic Information Height: 153.0mm
Width: 77.5mm
Thickness: 8.4mm
Weight: 171g
RAM: 2GB
ROM: 16GB
Colors: Black Gold
Camera Rear camera
8MP
4P Precision Optical Lens
F2.0 Aperture
Front camera
5MP
3-pieces Lens
F2.8 Aperture
84°Wide Angle
Front Facing Camera Beauty Filter
Display Size: 5.5-inch
Resolution: 1280x720
PPI267
Display technology: a-si HD Display
Manufacturing process: Full Lamination
Processor MTK 6737
Quad Core 4xA53 1.25GHz
64-bit
ARM Mali-T720 image processor, 550MHz
Memory RAM: 2GB
ROM: 16GB
MicroSDTFcard: up to 32GB
Network & Wireless For Asia
FDD LTE:B1/B3/B5/B7/B8/B20
TD LTE B40
UMTS B1/B2/B5/B8
GSM B2/B3/B5/B8
Sensor Compass
G-sensor
Ambient light sensor
Proximity sensor
HALL
Location GPS
Operation System Google UIbased on Android M
Multimedia Supported video formats: MP4, 3GP/3G2, MOV, MKV, AVI, FLV
Supported audio formats:
AMR, AWB, MP3,OGG VORBIS, WAV,FLAC
Supported image formats: JPEG, PNG, GIF, BMP
Battery High-density lithium-ion polymer battery
Standby time: 500 hours (controlled testing)
3000mAh
Talk time: 24 hours (controlled testing) 
Non-removable
In the box nubia N1 lite Phone　x1
Power adaptor　x1
USB Micro connector x1
Warranty card　x1  

image
Business Standard
177 22