Nubia launches selfie-centric N1 Lite for Rs 6,999; all you need to know

Here is a list of technical specifications of the Nubia N1 Lite smartphone:
|Basic Information
|Height: 153.0mm
|Width: 77.5mm
|Thickness: 8.4mm
|Weight: 171g
|RAM: 2GB
|ROM: 16GB
|Colors: Black Gold
|Camera
|Rear camera
|8MP
|4P Precision Optical Lens
|F2.0 Aperture
|Front camera
|5MP
|3-pieces Lens
|F2.8 Aperture
|84°Wide Angle
|Front Facing Camera Beauty Filter
|Display
|Size: 5.5-inch
|Resolution: 1280x720
|PPI：267
|Display technology: a-si HD Display
|Manufacturing process: Full Lamination
|Processor
|MTK 6737
|Quad Core 4xA53 1.25GHz
|64-bit
|ARM Mali-T720 image processor, 550MHz
|Memory
|RAM: 2GB
|ROM: 16GB
|MicroSD（TF）card: up to 32GB
|Network & Wireless
|For Asia
|FDD LTE:B1/B3/B5/B7/B8/B20
|TD LTE B40
|UMTS B1/B2/B5/B8
|GSM B2/B3/B5/B8
|Sensor
|Compass
|G-sensor
|Ambient light sensor
|Proximity sensor
|HALL
|Location
|GPS
|Operation System
|Google UI（based on Android M）
|Multimedia
|Supported video formats: MP4, 3GP/3G2, MOV, MKV, AVI, FLV
|Supported audio formats:
|AMR, AWB, MP3,OGG VORBIS, WAV,FLAC
|Supported image formats: JPEG, PNG, GIF, BMP
|Battery
|High-density lithium-ion polymer battery
|Standby time: 500 hours (controlled testing)
|3000mAh
|Talk time: 24 hours (controlled testing)
|Non-removable
|In the box
|nubia N1 lite Phone x1
|Power adaptor x1
|USB Micro connector x1
|Warranty card x1
