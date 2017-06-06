Nubia Z17 mini with dual camera to be launched in India today at Rs 19,999

The dual camera-based Nubia Z17 mini
smartphone, to be launched on Tuesday by ZTE-backedChinese smartphone manufacturer Nubia,will be priced at Rs 19,999, according to reliable sources.
The Nubia Z17 mini
smartphone, first unveiled in China in April, is a successor to the Nubia
Z11 mini, which had been launched in India last year. Nubia
smartphones are known for their imaging capabilities and the Z17 mini
is the company’s first smartphone that sports a dual camera at the rear.
As for specifications, the Nubia Z17 mini
sports a vivid 5.2-inch full-HD display, covered with curved Gorilla Glass protection for the screen against unwanted accidental scratches and drops. The dual-SIM VoLTE-enabled smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 chipset and offers 64 GB of storage with 4 GB of RAM. There is another higher version of the smartphone that comes with Snapdragon 653 chipset, 64 GB of storage and 6 GB of RAM. It remains to be seen if both the variants find their way in the price-conscious Indian mobile phone market.
The Nubia Z17 mini
features USB type-C port for charging and data transfers. There is a fingerprint scanner at the back that doubles up as a feature key to take extended screenshots as well.
The camera is one the major attractions of the device. The smartphone sports 13-megapixel dual cameras, with phase detection auto-focus (PDAF), at the rear. These are assisted by a bright LED flash. The dual rear cameras are capable of capturing real monochrome shots, thanks to a dedicated monochrome sensor. They offer an aperture adjustment from f/1.0 to f/16.0. The smartphone also sports a 16 MP front-facing camera, with an 80-degree wide-angle lens for extended point of view.
The smartphone is powered by a 3,000 mAh battery and comes in Elegant Black, Gold Black, Champagne Gold and Red colour options. In India, the smartphone might be available in limited colour variants; we will have to wait till the official launch to confirm.
With dual-camera set-up and top-of-the-line innards, the smartphone will compete with the Huawei Honor 6x
and Coolpad Cool 1, both of which offer dual camera features.
