Nubia Z17 mini with dual camera to be launched in India today at Rs 19,999

The dual camera-based smartphone, to be launched on Tuesday by ZTE-backedChinese smartphone manufacturer Nubia,will be priced at Rs 19,999, according to reliable sources.

The smartphone, first unveiled in China in April, is a successor to the Z11 mini, which had been launched in India last year. smartphones are known for their imaging capabilities and the is the company’s first smartphone that sports a dual camera at the rear.

As for specifications, the sports a vivid 5.2-inch full-HD display, covered with curved Gorilla Glass protection for the screen against unwanted accidental scratches and drops. The dual-SIM VoLTE-enabled smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 chipset and offers 64 GB of storage with 4 GB of RAM. There is another higher version of the smartphone that comes with Snapdragon 653 chipset, 64 GB of storage and 6 GB of RAM. It remains to be seen if both the variants find their way in the price-conscious Indian mobile phone market.

The features USB type-C port for charging and data transfers. There is a fingerprint scanner at the back that doubles up as a feature key to take extended screenshots as well.

The camera is one the major attractions of the device. The smartphone sports 13-megapixel dual cameras, with phase detection auto-focus (PDAF), at the rear. These are assisted by a bright LED flash. The dual rear cameras are capable of capturing real monochrome shots, thanks to a dedicated monochrome sensor. They offer an aperture adjustment from f/1.0 to f/16.0. The smartphone also sports a 16 MP front-facing camera, with an 80-degree wide-angle lens for extended point of view.

The smartphone is powered by a 3,000 mAh battery and comes in Elegant Black, Gold Black, Champagne Gold and Red colour options. In India, the smartphone might be available in limited colour variants; we will have to wait till the official launch to confirm.

With dual-camera set-up and top-of-the-line innards, the smartphone will compete with the Huawei and Coolpad Cool 1, both of which offer dual camera features.