Numetal moves NCLT to reinforce its eligibility for Essar Steel

Numetal Limited (a company) filed an Application before the NCLT, Ahmedabad seeking a declaration that Numetal is eligible to submit a resolution plan for The NCLT has sent a notice to the lenders committee and has said CoC meeting today will be subject to its ruling. Numetal's other key shareholders include TyazhPromExports (TPE) of and Indo International. Aurora is a 25 per cent minority shareholder with no right to directorship and management of Numetal, it said. Numetal apprehends that full facts submitted by it for determining its eligibility to submit a Resolution Plan have not been appropriately assessed. Accordingly, in the Application, all necessary facts for determining the eligibility of Numetal have been placed before the NCLT for an objective assessment, as per a statement. In view of the urgency of the matter, the Application was mentioned before NCLT on Tuesday.

The NCLT, on hearing the counsel appearing for Numetal, issued a notice to the (COC) through the Resolution Professional. The NCLT also observed that any decision taken or resolution passed by the COC in the meeting on 21th March would be subject to the outcome of the Application. The next date of hearing of the Application is 4th April 2018”.