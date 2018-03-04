Nykaa is utilising technology to meet customer expectations across channels

For home-grown marketplace Nykaa, which enjoys a third of the online beauty market, use of technology to ensure an omni-channel experience and offline retail expansion are critical drivers as it looks to grow further.

Sanjay Suri, chief technology officer of the company, says Nykaa is utilising technology towards building a service-oriented architecture. “On the platform, we used to be on a monolith system, which is a single complex piece of software that does everything. Over the last one year, we moved to a component or modular system which is also called ...