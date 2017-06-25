Nykaa's make-up for beauty retail

Right marketing and product strategy have helped Falguni Nayar build a beauty retail business

Right marketing and product strategy have helped Falguni Nayar build a beauty retail business

When Falguni Nayar left investment banking firm Kotak Mahindra Capital to start Nykaa, a multi-brand beauty retailer, little did she know the business would gross Rs 600 crore in four years. Nykaa earned Rs 225 crore for the year ended March 2017 and is eyeing a break-even at the operating earnings level by September and hopes to end the year with a top line of Rs 750 crore; it is doing Rs 600 crore on a run rate basis. What has it done well? The key differentiator has been its marketing (focus on digital media than on expensive television advertising), product strategy (right ones ...

Ranju Sarkar