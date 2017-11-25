Odisha approves downstream parks by JSL, Welspun, Gitanjali

The government has approved the establishment of three private industrial parks proposed by Jindal Stainless Ltd (JSL), Infratech Ltd and Ltd entailing an investment of Rs 1,640 crore.

The projects got the nod at a meeting chaired by Chief Secretary The parks are projected to generate employment opportunities for 7,900 people.

would set up a downstream stainless steel park at Kalinganagar in Jajpur district. The company would invest Rs 704 crore to develop the park that is expected to house 71 small and medium units in sectors like auto manufacturing, kitchenware, light engineering, pipes and tubes. As the anchor investor, would attract small/medium scale industries from the entire country as well as overseas to set up stainless steel manufacturing units in the hub. Land requirement for the park to be anchored by is pegged at 300 acres.

Infratech as proposed to set up gems, jewellery, lifestyle and luxury goods park at Ramdaspur near Cuttack. The park will come up over 100 acres with an investment of Rs 636 crore. It will include the processing technologies for cutting and polishing diamonds, precious and semi-precious stones, manufacturing of gold, silver, platinum and imitation jewellery.

The third proposal is from Ltd to set up food processing, warehouse and electrical equipment park also cleared by the panel. The unit would come up over 175 acres in Bhadrak district at an investment of Rs 300 crore. It would have units in sectors like edible oil, deep freezing, food storage, sea food processing, export oriented apparel unit and multi-modal logistics parks.