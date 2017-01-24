Odisha okays majority stake acquisition of Gopalpur port by Pallonji group

The government has given its nod to the sale of majority 51 per cent stake in to Shapoorji Pallonji, owned by Cyrus Mistry's family.

This is a major acquisition by the group after the ouster of Mistry as the chairman of Tata Sons. Interestingly, the port is expected to service an industrial park and special economic zone (SEZ) being set up by Tata Steel in an adjacent area of 3,000 acres at Gopalpur.

in south was promoted by GPL Ltd, jointly owned by Orissa Stevedores Limited (OSL), New Delhi-based (Sara International Limited) and it currently has one multi-purpose berth with 3.5 million tonne dry bulk capacity per annum.

proposed to acquire SIL's entire stake of 49.5 per cent and 1.5 per cent from OSL's holding at an estimated investment of Rs 700 crore. With this share transfer, OSL's stake in GPL will come to down to 49 per cent from 50.5 per cent earlier.

According to sources close to the development, Rs 130 crore from the deal will go towards debt repayment. Similarly, about Rs 350 crore will be spent on refunding advances made by Jindal Steel and Power to the port promoters in the latter's unsuccessful bid to take over the port four years back.

"The Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has cleared the stake sale proposal. Following this, the state government has to sign a fresh pact with the port developers amending the earlier concession agreement which is necessitated due to change in shareholding structure. But with the state's approval, both and initiate the process of share transfer as mandated by the law", said senior official of the state commerce and transport department.

GPL, initially promoted by OSL, and Hong Kong-based Noble Group, was awarded the port development work on BOOST basis in 2008. Noble Group, however, pulled out of the consortium in 2010.

The port's total capacity was envisaged at 54 million tonne per annum (mtpa) and it was to be developed at a cost of Rs 3,500 crore.

However, the port development work had suffered as the promoters could not arrange the required funds and also two successive cyclones, Phailin and Hudhud hitting Gopalpur area in 2013 and 2014.

It may be noted, the share transfer in comes at a time when its majority stake holder is in a soup with its Managing Director Mahimananda Mishra being arrested in a case relating to murder of a senior officer of Seeways Shipping and Logistics, a rival stevedoring company, at Paradip.