Odisha portal unveils first ever rating system for properties

Gharabari.com aims at mitigating the risk factor for the customers while buying properties

Nirmalya Behera & Jayajit Dash  |  Bhubaneswar 

Photo: Shutterstock

In a first, gharabari.com, an Odisha-based property portal has declared a star rating system for real estate properties. 

The star rating system based on feedback from existing customers aims at mitigating the risk factor for the customers while buying properties. Also, the appraisal system is expected to guide prospective customers about the right valuations of properties.

"Initially, five properties would be rated. The rating system is genuine, based on the customer feedback. The ratings will enable the customers to choose between good and bad properties. Customers will have to register for the site and we will ensure that there is no manipulation. Stress will be on standardisation or prices of the properties", said D S Tripathy, chairman cum managing director of gharabari.com.

The portal, which has been there for 12 years now, has launched the rating system after considering requests from buyers. With this rating system, the portal says that buyers can expect to clinch hassle free standard deals and genuine developers can get an opportunity to enhance their reliability before millions of customers. Gharabari.com has a good presence in social media and boasts five million hits every year.

Apart from star ratings on properties on a scale of one to five, the portal would offer useful information to the customers on status of the project plan approvals, financial approval and fire clearance.

Under the rating system, the feedback is to be gathered from the existing customers of the real estate developer with respect to its service, quality and delivery of the property. The feedback will also contain the recommendations of the customers about buying properties. 

