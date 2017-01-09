OfBusiness targets focused growth

Raw material, finance and logistics remain age-old issues for small and medium enterprises (SMEs). OfBusiness, a Gurgaon-based start-up founded by Asish Mohapatra, former director of Matrix Partners, addresses these pain points. The company, incorporated in September 2015 as an aggregator for buyers and sellers, focuses on 12 of the 300-odd SME hubs in the country and has about 1,000 suppliers. It has raised $5 million from Matrix Partners and other angel investors and another $12 million from Zodiac Technology Opportunities Fund and Matrix Partners. OfBusiness is in talks ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?