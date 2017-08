State-run Ltd posted on Friday a 9 per cent fall in its first-quarter profit but exceeded analysts'

The profit was Rs 450 crore ($70.08 million) in the three months ended June 30, compared with Rs 494 crore a year ago, the company said.

Analysts on average had expected the company to post a profit of Rs 430 crore, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Revenue from Oil India's crude business rose 13 per cent to Rs 1,816 crore in the quarter.