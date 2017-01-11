Ola appoints Shalabh Seth as CEO for Ola Fleet Technologies

Taxi aggregator on Wednesday announced the appointment of as the CEO of Fleet Technologies, a wholly owned leasing subsidiary.

Shalabh joins from SAB Miller India, where he served as the managing director and was responsible for business expansion and growth in the country.

He joins at a time when the company is experiencing rapid growth and is transforming the ride-sharing industry through product and business innovation.

As CEO of Fleet Technologies, Shalabh will drive supply growth through leasing and other driver focused initiatives, to consolidate Ola's position as the market leader in the Indian ridesharing space.

Building its own fleet of skilled drivers and creating a comprehensive ecosystem has been the focus for Fleet Technologies since its inception.

Shalabh's experience and expertise across operations supply chain, sales and managing P&L will be critical in making Fleet Technologies one of the world's leading fleet companies.

"I'm very excited about Shalabh joining us to lead the leasing business, which is a key strategic priority for us. I personally believe that tremendous value for the ecosystem can be made possible with an innovative approach to supply," said CEO and co-founder Ola, Bhavish Aggarwal.

"Shalabh brings in his valuable experience in managing a large and complex business and we believe he is rightly equipped to take Ola's leasing business to the next level and I look forward to working with him," added Aggarwal.

"I am thrilled to be part of and its mission of building mobility for a billion Indians. has led the Industry on customer experience, innovation, agility and most importantly nurturing micro-entrepreneurship in this space. I strongly believe that the leasing model is a major differentiator for and I'm looking forward to working with Bhavish and the amazing team at to build this business to the next level," said Shalabh Seth.

Prior to joining SAB Miller India, Shalabh worked with ITC Ltd for over eight years across operations, supply chain and sales. He has an MBA from INSEAD, France and holds Bachelors in Mechanical Engineering from BITS Pilani, India.

With over two decades of experience, Shalabh is a well-known and respected figure in the industry and was also the Chairman of the All India Brewers Association until June 2016.