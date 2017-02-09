Ola CFO Rajiv Bansal quits as company struggles to raise funds

Rajiv Bansal, chief financial officer of India's largest cab aggregator Ola, has quit, as the company struggles to raise fresh funds to take on global rival



Bansal's exit comes within a fortnight of naming Vishal Kaul, a former PepsiCo executive, as its chief operating officer to spruce up the business as its investors look at returns. Bansal's untimely exit from last year and the severance pay he got had raised a red flag that the company had to appoint an independent auditor to investigate it. founders, shareholders and proxy advisors are still questioning the decision to pay him Rs 17.38 crore or 24 months of his salary.



Bansal was brought in from India's second largest software exporter to help improve its books and raise fresh funds from global investors. Tasked with putting together a war chest to fend off an aggressive Uber, Bansal had kicked off talks to raise as much as $1 billion, but the deal is yet to materialise.

At the same time, Ola's largest investor has written down the value of its investments in the company, which is estimated to be now around $ 3 billion. Sources close to the developments say that has committed to invest $200 million in at a lower valuation, with a rider that it would revise its its estimates if it could get other investors onboard at higher valuations.

Silicon Valley-based taxi aggregator has so far committed to invest $1 billion and has said it will put majority of the $ 3.5 billion raised from Saudi Arabia's sovereign fund into India. has become far more aggressive in India after it lost to Didi Chuxing in China, despite burning $200 million a month.

While continues to struggle to raise funds, the company is now seeking protection from the government against rival Uber, which it has accused of "capital dumping" to win customers. Prior to co-founder Bhavish Aggarwal's public plea to block foreign from accessing the India market, had played a nationalist card in trying to move the Karnataka High Court against

also announced the appointment of Badri Raghavan as its chief data scientist on Thursday. The former chief data scientist from Boston-based FirstFuel Software will look at ways to improve Ola's efficiency through better understanding of the data it collects from its riders and drivers.

"With over a million trips on the platform every single day, an enormous amount of data is available for us to utilize intelligently. Badri's background and expertise will help mobilize our technology teams to leverage all kinds of internal, external, structured and unstructured data to galvanize our market leadership in the ridesharing space," said Ankit Bhati, co-founder and CTO of