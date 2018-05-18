Ola COO Vishal Kaul resigns, senior VP Pallav Singh to take charge

Kaul has put in his papers, a little over a year after joining the ride hailing company.

The Bengaluru-based company has appointed to take additional charge in the interim.

Confirming the development, an spokesperson said, would like to thank Kaul for his invaluable contributions to the company. He has had a very good innings. We at Ola wish him well for all his future endeavours".

Kaul had joined Ola last year after founding stepped down from the position.

Previously associated with PepsiCo, Kaul had been roped in by Ola to strengthen its position in the Indian market, where the company competes head-on with US-based

Kaul said he was moving on to "another exciting career opportunity" but declined to disclose the details.

"I have immensely enjoyed my stay at Ola. The company has been like a family to me. I take great satisfaction and pride that I have been part of the journey where Ola has exhibited strong growth, improved profitability and gained significant market share," he added.