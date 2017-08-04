



He is suspected to have stolen demographic data, details like address, mobile phone number, e-mail of at least 40,000 cardholders. Police said he has not accessed biometric data like fingerprints and iris scans, reported The Times of India. Bengaluru’s Central Crime Branch police have arrested Abhinav Srivastav, a software development engineer working at Ola, in connection with a redress filed by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) against him and Qarth Technologies, for misusing data obtained from its website without any authentication.

Chennai-based was acquired by India's largest taxi aggregator in March last year, to help grow its in-house payments service. The 31-year-old MSc graduate from IIT-Kharagpur is the founder of Qarth, worked at in the position of "Hacker at Connected Car Platform", as per his LinkedIn Profile.

declined to comment on Srivastava's current position in the company, while his LinkedIn profile has been edited to hide all his professional experience.

"He has a play store app and access to information from the website without the permission of and offers eKYC services to users. He had joined hands with another person to leak details," the report filed by Ashok Lenin, Deputy Director at UIDAI's regional office in Bengaluru, with the city police states.

While the report does not divulge any further details on the nature of the violation, a cyber expert who did not want to be named speculated that Qarth could have been using someone else's license to access data for eKYC, which is not allowed as per the regulations set by the Act.

" has neither commissioned nor is involved in any such activity. No such complaint has been brought to our notice," said in an e-mail statement.

Qarth had developed an app X-Pay that allowed customers to process one-touch mobile payments through their bank accounts. The company was acquired by Ola, which was looking to strengthen its own Money digital wallet.

"An investigation has begun and he has been briefed about the complaint," read the first information report (FIR). Other media reports said that the data theft began on January 1 and went undetected until July 26.