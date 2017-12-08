Ola eyes financial services, taps PayU India's Nitin Gupta to head biz

Ola is getting into the financial services business by tapping its million-strong driver network as a captive customer base to begin with. It has roped in co-founder founder to head the business.

Gupta will lead Ola Money that would morph into a financial services business, a company spokesperson confirmed.

So far, the Ola money platform has been offered as a wallet for users who can pay for their cab rides besides to buy goods and services from its partners. It also had signed up around 20 partners including Domino's, Pizza Hut, and Bookmyshow with whom the wallet could be used to buy their offerings.

However, it has limitations. Increased compliance costs and competition in the wallet business would mean that Ola either has to make its platform open or diversify into newer areas. Choosing the second option, it looks to harvest the financial transaction data of its drivers on the platform to offer a range of financial services such as personal and vehicle loans and insurance to them. It also looks to expand this to its nearly 100 million user base across the country.

Ola operates in over 110 towns and cities that will give it access to penetrate into smaller towns where access to such services is still difficult to access.

For this, it would use part of the Rs 6,500 crore cash kitty it has after the funding in October led by Chinese internet giant Tencent, even as it battles global rival Uber to retain dominance in the cab hailing business.

Ola's diversification into financial services is also an attempt to engage with its core user base and drivers, even as larger investor looks to increase stake in the company. The Japanese internet firm is final stages to pick up stake in Uber by buying out some shares of existing investors in the US firm at a discount.

This could have an impact in India with potentially dictating terms of operations for both firms in the country. At the same time, the founders of Ola are fighting back to retain control. Ola has amended its articles of association to disallow investors to sell their stake in the company to each other without the prior approval of the founders.

In a November regulatory filing, Ola had projected to turn profitable by fiscal 2019 and rake in profits of Rs 6,500 crore by 2021.