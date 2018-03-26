Ola looks to acquire Ridlr, seeks to integrate with suburban trains, metros

Homegrown is looking to acquire Mumbai-based transportation app to boost its own navigation technology and open the door for integrating with such as buses, and services in the future. offers services such as bus and train route finder, online ticket booking and even real-time traffic updates. While the company’s services are available in around 20 cities, it has mostly been successful in Mumbai with its integration with (Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport Undertaking). Sources within confirmed that the company was in talks to buy However, a spokesperson declined to comment for this story. A media report on Monday reported about the potential deal saying that it was a distress sale. could not be reached for their comments. Ride hailing is increasingly looking at ways to get integrated with a city’s systems. Players across the world are looking at ways to get customers to use a mix of transport methods including cabs, trains, buses and even cycling to get from point A to point B. For Ola, a service like could be crucial as they have found workarounds to the lack of real-time data for transportation systems available in India.

If the company is looking to provide a seamless service to its customers, it would require the capability to track buses and trains as accurately as the cabs on its platform. While claims it has patented to capture live traffic movements on streets with installed probes, and has been able to work with to enable live scheduling of buses, investors are seen to have lost confidence after the entry of giant Google in the space. Google already lists schedules and routes of public transport in a number of Indian cities and last year even began offering live-tracking of buses starting in Kolkata. The push for to acquire also comes from the fact that the two share as a common investor. had raised $6 million in funding in July 2016 from the likes of Times Internet, and Qualcomm Ventures, but is said to be struggling to raise more funds going forward. While showing some success in Mumbai, it has failed to compete with services such as at a larger level. Ola’s interest in the company comes soon after it acquired Foodpanda’s India operations from Delivery Hero, giving it an entry into the and delivery space. The company has also expanded overseas with an entry into Australia earlier this year and is eyeing more markets where its rival has a stronghold. Ola’s bold moves come at a time when is seen as exerting pressure on to fold its businesses in Asia. The Japanese group is largely seen behind the merger of Uber’s Southeast Asia unit and Grab, and there are certain views that similar outcome may happen in India where favours over as well. However, insiders say the situation in India is more complicated, with controlling almost as much of the market as Further, relations between the promoters of and is said to be strained, and the Japanese firm’s attempts to acquire more stake and control in have been blocked.