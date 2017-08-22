Ola partners Google to show outstation cabs in maps

Cab aggregator has partnered for its 'outstation' category to enable commuters to find and book inter-city rides facilitated by maps.



"Commuters travelling between cities will now be able to discover Outstation, a smart mobility solution for inter- city travel on maps for mobile, thereby, directing customers to the app to conveniently complete the booking," the said in a statement.



The association will enable bookings from 23 cities to over 215 one-way routes in the country and in the coming weeks, the integration will be expanded to a total of 500 routes, it added.Users will have to key in their destination on maps. Once that is done, the commuter can navigate to the transit tab and choose as the commute option, upon which, they will be taken directly to the booking screen on the app, the statement said." has gained significant prominence in the past year since its launch, this association takes us a step further in making the category as reliable and convenient as intra-city commute," Vijay Ghadge, VP of Operations at Ola, said.In October last year, had integrated its intra-city cab travel options with Maps, enabling customers to discover cab options with estimated fares and estimated time of arrival (ETA).